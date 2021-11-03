Alien Worlds Price Reaches $0.27 (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $242.89 million and approximately $160.12 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00102271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.72 or 0.07305346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.94 or 0.99882230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

