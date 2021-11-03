Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 151.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

