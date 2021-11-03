AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of AFB opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

