Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 6,368 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,130,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

