Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,686 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inovalon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

INOV stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.