Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $800,000 Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,992 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.