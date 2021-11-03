Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 6,580 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter.

IYM opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.34. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $141.81.

