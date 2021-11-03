Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 486 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,808.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

