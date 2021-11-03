Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.