Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after buying an additional 177,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

