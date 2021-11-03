Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $5.20 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

