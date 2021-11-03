Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOSL stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

