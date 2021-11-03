Alphabet (GOOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,089.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

10/1/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock.

GOOG traded up $18.54 on Wednesday, reaching $2,935.80. The stock had a trading volume of 891,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,061. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,833.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2,637.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,298 shares of company stock valued at $483,895,586. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

