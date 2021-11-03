Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s 6th Largest Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 102,037.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,298 shares of company stock worth $483,895,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2,914.09. 32,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,413. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.62 and a one year high of $2,982.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,833.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,637.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.