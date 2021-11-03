Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,127.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,907.70. 28,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,612.11 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,822.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,599.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

