Alphr finance Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $717,040.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

