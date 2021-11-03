Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 344,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE ALTG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 8,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

