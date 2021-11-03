Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

AYX stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.