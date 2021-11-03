Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Altura Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

