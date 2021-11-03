Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 445.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 652,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,857,000 after buying an additional 38,309 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $19,302,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

