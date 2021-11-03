Amalgamated Bank Buys 22,845 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 304.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.71.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

