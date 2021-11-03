Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 426.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $23,328,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

