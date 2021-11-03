Amalgamated Bank Has $5.27 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.