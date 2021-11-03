Amalgamated Bank Has $5.38 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

