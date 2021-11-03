Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 463.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE FE opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.