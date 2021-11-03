Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77,447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.