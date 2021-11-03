Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $49.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $50.45 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $190.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 27,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,177. The company has a market cap of $584.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

