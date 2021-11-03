Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.73 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $49.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $50.45 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $190.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 27,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,177. The company has a market cap of $584.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.