Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 315,453 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $16.49.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.
About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
