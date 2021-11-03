Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 315,453 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $16.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 1,159,037 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 373,530 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after buying an additional 144,524 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 114,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

