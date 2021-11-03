AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 9,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,163. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

