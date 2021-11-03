Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 101,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,995. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

