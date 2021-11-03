Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.41 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock remained flat at $$78.10 on Tuesday. 604,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

