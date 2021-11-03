América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

