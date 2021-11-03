American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.55. American Software has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Software by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.