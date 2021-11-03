American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
American States Water stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.09.
In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
