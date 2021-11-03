American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

American States Water stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

