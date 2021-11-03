American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.