American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Water Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $8.79 on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,910. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

