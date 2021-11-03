American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 961,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,137. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.