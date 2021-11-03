American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.39. 34,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

