Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $317.00 to $348.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $309.96 and last traded at $307.62, with a volume of 2777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.77.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average is $263.06. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

