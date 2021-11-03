Ameris Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

