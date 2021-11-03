Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 10,010 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 1,867.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.