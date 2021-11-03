Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average of $272.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total transaction of $10,060,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,055,787 shares of company stock valued at $326,455,938. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.