Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after buying an additional 485,959 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several research firms have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

