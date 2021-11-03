Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

