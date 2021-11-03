Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 9,531 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

