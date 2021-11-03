Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

TROW stock opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.63 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

