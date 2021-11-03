AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $140.24.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.