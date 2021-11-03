AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

AME stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. 10,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $140.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

