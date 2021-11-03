AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.
AME stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. 10,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $140.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
