Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,900 shares of company stock worth $31,802,095 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 99.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 115.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,276,000 after buying an additional 3,993,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.