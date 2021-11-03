Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.390-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.47 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.630 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,900 shares of company stock worth $31,802,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

